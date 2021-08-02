Health Minister Byron-Nisbett calls for a healthy lifestyle culture

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 1, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Federal Minister of Health, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, is calling on all citizens and residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to adapt to a healthy lifestyle culture that involves regular exercises and healthy eating if they are to have a healthy immune system.

The Hon Byron-Nisbett, who is also the Federal Minister of ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development, made the remarks at the Ottley’s hardcourts after her participation in Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk held on Saturday July 31.

“This was the first Prime Minister’s Health Walk since we have gone through quite a number of flare-ups in our Covid-19 fight, but we still have to remember that health is important and we need a healthy immune system,” said the Honourable Minister. “In order for us to have a healthy immune system we have to adapt to a healthy lifestyle culture and that includes making sure we exercise as often as we can, we eat healthy and we do our regular check-ups.”

Noting that the Prime Minister’s Health Walk is part of the SKN Moves, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Health, she said her ministry has been encouraging persons to adapt to a healthy lifestyle culture, and in particular to exercise more frequently.

“So we are happy to be out today again, to be able to continue with the Prime Minister’s Health Walk,” said the Hon Byron-Nisbett who was accompanied by her husband, Mr Alexis Nisbett, on the walk which took participants including Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris from the bus stop in Bellevue Village, along the Island Main Road, to the Ottley’s hardcourts.

The Ministry of Health was well represented at the health walk. Taking part were the Permanent Secretary, Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris; National HIV/AIDS Programme Coordinator and Health Educator, Dr Mathias Afortu-Ofre; and Administrative and Communication Officer at the Permanent Secretary’s office, Ms Marcia Bassue.

Also taking part were Deputy Speaker, Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, who is a District Medical Officer, and medical practitioner, Dr Dail Crawford, who are regulars on Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walks.

In the meantime, the Health Minister offered citizens and residents another opportunity to take part in a health related activity that will help to boost their immune systems by inviting them to participate in the SKN Moves Second Anniversary Health Walk which will be held on Saturday August 7.

“We will be having the SKN Moves Anniversary Health Walk on Saturday August 7 from 5:30 a.m., and so we are inviting persons to join us from the Caribbean Cinemas to the roundabout at the ECCB and back to the Cinemas,” said the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett. “We are encouraging persons to come out and let us continue in our quest for a healthy lifestyle culture through exercise by participating in the SKN Moves Health Walk.”