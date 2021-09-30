HEALTH AUTHORITIES LAUD EFFECTIVENESS OF COVID PROTOCOLS IMPLEMENTED FOR CPLT20 TOURNAMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 30, 2021 (SKNIS): The health and safety COVID-19 protocols implemented for the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 (CPLT20) tournament have proven to be very effective as no cluster cases have been traced back to the event.

“Of the cluster of cases that we have been having, and through our contact tracing, there has been no link to the CPL,” said Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

Dr. Wilkinson made the statement as he addressed media at the Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He described the August 26 to September 15 CPL as a success.

“The CPL was very successful. The patrons who were there were fully vaccinated and, I think that the tiny island of St. Kitts and Nevis demonstrated to the world how we can have mass events in the new norm,” he stated.

Players, officials, and commentators were kept in a secure bubble away from the local population.

Fans attending the matches were required to have their temperature checked and had to sanitize hands before entering the Warner Park Cricket Stadium. Notably, officials from the Ministry of Health and the Department of Technology collaborated to produce an electronic database of vaccinated individuals that gave details about their name, contact details and vaccination status. The information was presented via a smart device, thereby expediting the entry process to the stadium on match days.