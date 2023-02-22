Hazel Brandy Williams Makes Grand Offer To St. James’ Women
In observance of International Women’s Month – the month of March, Hazel Brandy-Williams will sponsor 10 Women from the St James area to attend the “Health is Wealth Fitness Centre” located at Pot Works on top of the LEFCO building.
The first 10 Women to sign up will be sponsored for one month of training at the Gym
Conditions:
Women must be committed to attending Gym at least 3 times per week
Women must be desirous of losing weight and improving their health
Women must be a little overweight
Women MUST sign up at the Gym no later than Monday 27th February 2023.
The first 10 Women to sign up will be eligible.
