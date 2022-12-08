Hamilton Reserve Bank Hosts Banking Technology Giant Temenos in Saint Kitts and Nevis

JESSUPS ESTATE, Saint Kitts and Nevis–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hamilton Reserve Bank (www.hrbank.com) welcomes executives from Temenos, the world’s largest core banking software company to the Bank’s sprawling headquarters in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The delegation was headed by Mr. Diego Pinto, the U.S.-based Temenos executive. 80% of the world’s largest banks run Temenos. Hamilton Reserve Bank has a long, successful relationship with Temenos.

Hamilton Reserve Bank serves a large and rapidly expanding clientele from more than 100 countries. Hamilton Reserve Bank Dubai Branch is the only banking institution from Saint Kitts and Nevis operating a UAE government-approved Dubai Branch. Hamilton Reserve Bank is also the world’s largest escrow agent bank for the Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program with an 80% market share, offering customers same day turnaround for investor fund escrow letters.

Hamilton Reserve Bank and its affiliate Hamilton Reserve Bank Dubai Branch are powered by the multimillion-dollar Temenos banking technology, benefitting the Bank’s worldwide clientele with transaction automation, meeting real time BSA/AML/KYC requirements. Hamilton Reserve Bank can achieve fully compliant new customer onboarding online in less than 20 minutes. Temenos also enables the Bank to detect and mitigate regulatory risks in real time, supporting customer-initiated wire transfers 24/7.

Diego Pinto, Temenos commented: “Hamilton Reserve Bank is the recent winner of the coveted Temenos Innovation Hero Award and holds one of the world’s fastest records on adopting key Temenos technology. Seeing is believing. Temenos is very impressed with Hamilton Reserve Bank’s software infrastructure, its competent operating efficiency, top compliance, and remarkable commitment to fintech execution. Temenos is honored to deepen our strong partnership with Hamilton Reserve Bank.”

Howard Anthony Lewis, board member of Hamilton Reserve Bank commented: “Hamilton Reserve Bank is pleased to launch one of the world’s first multimillion dollar Temenos Enterprise modules which enables new Business Customer onboarding online within minutes. Advanced technology and solid compliance are a perfect match for Hamilton Reserve Bank to continue a growth trajectory of becoming a multibillion USD deposit bank.”

Recently, Hamilton Reserve Bank announced the addition of the UAE Dirham, AED as a new customer deposit currency in collaboration with a large UAE correspondent bank. Hamilton Reserve Bank now accepts customer deposits in USD, EURO and AED. The Bank’s Dubai Branch recently participated in an event welcoming a Saint Kitts and Nevis government delegation to Dubai.

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com; SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is an award-winning global bank with a deep British heritage as the hometown bank of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton (born 1755). Powered by advanced Straight-Through Processing (STP) technology from Temenos, the world's largest and most advanced core banking software provider, Hamilton Reserve Bank enables fully compliant, highly efficient customer onboarding within minutes via complete biometric verifications, robust compliance through real-time Temenos transaction monitoring, and 24/7 customer self-directed e-banking. Headquartered on a sprawling bank campus at the Hamilton Reserve Bank Plaza in St. Kitts and Nevis, Hamilton Reserve Bank is the largest global bank in the region, with worldwide offices and international customer support.

