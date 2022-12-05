Hamilton Reserve Bank Dubai Branch Welcomes Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Drew

JESSUPS ESTATE, Saint Kitts and Nevis–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hamilton Reserve Bank Dubai Branch, an affliate of global bank Hamilton Reserve Bank

Based in the Dubai World Trade Center, Hamilton Reserve Bank Dubai Branch is the only banking presence in the Middle East from a leading global bank headquartered in St. Kitts and Nevis, the hometown of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The official visit coincides with Hamilton Reserve Bank’s recent announcement accepting the UAE Dirham, AED as a new customer deposit currency, in addition to USD and EURO. The bank’s Dubai Branch provides local support to customers from the MENA regions.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew commented, “We are proud to have Hamilton Reserve Bank as the only banking presence in the Middle East from our country serving customers and introducing contacts. St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes new citizens and new investments.”

Participating in the Prime Minister’s event were Hamilton Reserve Bank Dubai Branch multilingual Relationship Managers Ms. Sheeba Radhakrishnan and Mr. Sandeep George, based in Dubai.

The visit also aimed at deepening relationships with stakeholders who play a vital role in supporting the world-renowned St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program. Hamilton Reserve Bank is the largest trust and escrow agent bank in St. Kitts and Nevis that facilitates the CBI program.

The Rt. Hon Sir Tony Baldry, Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank said, “As the largest global bank in the entire region, Hamilton Reserve Bank is the world’s No. 1 escrow services volume leader for the St. Kitts & Nevis economic citizenship program. The Bank serves customers from around the world in AED, USD, and EURO. We are pleased to expand into the Middle East.”

