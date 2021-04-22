H.E. THE GOVERNOR-GENERAL CONDUCTS CEREMONIES FOR PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS BY AMBASSADORS TO THE FEDERATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 22, 2021 (Government House): On Wednesday 21st April 2021, His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D conducted two Ceremonies for the Presentation of Credentials by Ambassadors to the Federation. These ceremonies were virtual, and the new Ambassadors were at their respective embassies overseas.

The first ceremony was in respect of His Excellency Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Mr. Jose Manuel del Callego Romualdez, Non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Saint Kitts and Nevis. The Ambassador presented his Letter of Credence signed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the Letter of Recall of his predecessor. The Governor-General and the Ambassador engaged in discussions with respect to the areas of cooperation between the Republic of the Philippines and St. Kitts and Nevis. The Governor-General thanked the Government of the Philippines for its generous offer of nurses for our health sector and lauded their professionalism. The Governor-General also extended the condolences of the People of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the People of the Philippines on the recent passing of Nurse Josephine Arceo who had rendered invaluable service to the Federation at the Maternity Ward of the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

The second ceremony was for the presentation of Letters of Credence to His Excellency by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Mr. Inho Lee Non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to Saint Kitts and Nevis. The Governor-General, after welcoming the Ambassador, recalled that in his earlier service as Attorney General he had been afforded the opportunity to visit the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and, on one occasion, led the Delegation to the Inauguration of a former President. The discussion reflected on ongoing projects being pursued by both Countries and the Ambassador pledged to seek and expand the level of cooperation between the two countries.

The Ceremonies ended with the Ambassadors indicating that they looked forward to visiting Saint Kitts and Nevis so that they could meet His Excellency in person.