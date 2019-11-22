Guyana records its second COVID-19 death

Article by

Barbados Today

GEORGETOWN – Guyana has recorded 4 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, taking the total tally of cases recorded locally to 12.

In an update provided by the Ministry of Public Health today, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Boyle said that figures moved from 8 to 12 confirmed cases with 1 probable case. She said an additional death has been recorded. That individual is said to be an emergency medical technician who was one of two persons hospitalised in the Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr Boyle,in a regional breakdown of the global pandemic,said that in Region Three, 1 case has been recorded, in Region Four, 10 cases have been recorded with 1 being inconclusive.

She said 1 case has been recorded in Region Six. Dr Boyle said that of the total number of confirmed cases, 4 cases have been imported while 8 are locally transmitted cases.

She added that the total number of persons tested has moved from 46 to 52, with 12 positives, 1 probable and 39 negatives. She said 43 persons are now in institutional quarantine. Dr Boyle said that of the 11 persons in isolation, 1 is hospitalised in the COVID-19 ICU.

She said that the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) model of projected cases in Guyana stands at 1400, and of that number the authorities will be preparing for 100 persons requiring ICU treatment, 300 isolation beds nationwide and capacity for 730 beds for institutional quarantine.

She said the that in an effort to contain and mitigate further spread of the virus,the ministry will be strengthening community and hospital surveillance as well as the rapid response surveillance team.

Calls to the COVID-19 hotline moved from 998 to 1065 from 7 of the 10 administrative regions.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Interactive Map there are over 823,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, with the United States being the epicenter of the virus with over 175,000 confirmed cases. (Guyana Chronicle)