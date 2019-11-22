GUYANA: Army base explosion: GDF confirms 3 dead; soldiers were preparing fireworks for destruction

By Editor On Apr 30, 2020

The Guyana Defence Force has confirmed that three soldiers are dead and one injured following an explosion at the Arm Store Complex located at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

A statement from the GDF revealed that the soldiers were involved in the preparation of “pyrotechnics (fireworks) for demolition” when the explosion occurred at approximately 09:00h Thursday.

The News Room has confirmed that among the dead is Shaquille Deharte.

The injured soldier was air-dashed to Base Camp Ayanganna in Georgetown and then transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital.