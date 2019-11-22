HEADLINES

Guadeloupe records first coronavirus case

Posted on March 13, 2020 in General News // 0 Comments

[iStock]

The first coronavirus case has been recorded in Guadeloupe; the patient is a 36-year-old woman.  

The Regional Health Agency (ARS) for Guadeloupe says the woman was detected yesterday (March 12) after returning from a cruise with her loved ones.  

Reports state her family had stayed in Haute-Savoie a few days in the week preceding this cruise.  

The patient arrived directly at the infectious diseases department of the Guadeloupe University Hospital accompanied by her husband, daughter as well as a friend.  

ARS Guadeloupe says at this time her state of health does not require that she be kept at hospital and she will be subject to confinement and regular monitoring.  

