Guadeloupe records first coronavirus case

The first coronavirus case has been recorded in Guadeloupe; the patient is a 36-year-old woman.

The Regional Health Agency (ARS) for Guadeloupe says the woman was detected yesterday (March 12) after returning from a cruise with her loved ones.

Reports state her family had stayed in Haute-Savoie a few days in the week preceding this cruise.

The patient arrived directly at the infectious diseases department of the Guadeloupe University Hospital accompanied by her husband, daughter as well as a friend.

ARS Guadeloupe says at this time her state of health does not require that she be kept at hospital and she will be subject to confinement and regular monitoring.