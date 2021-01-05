Grenada records first COVID-19 death
St George’s – The Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday that Grenada has regrettably recorded the first death related to coronavirus (COVID-19).
The deceased is a 72-year-old male, who arrived in Grenada with his wife and three-year-old grandchild on December 16, 2020.
Ministry officials extended their deepest condolences to the family. (Government Information Service of Grenada)
