Great leaders govern for today while planning for tomorrow

by Tim Caines,

I hardly watch world news any more as it is so depressing. When it come to Covid-19 and countries continuing battles, we hear in the region and the world lockdowns, border closings, case spiking, and/or government cutbacks and extensive borrowing, because of the strain on economies.Here in SKN we have been able to maintain some relative normalcy. And indeed we are doing far better than most (great and small) in the managing of the pandemic and its effects.If things were going to hell in a handbasket, all blame would have been placed at his feet as PM and leader of the Tean Unity Government. So fairly, the credit for the comparatively superb management and results should go to him and his Government. There are no accidents or coincidences. The man SKN needs, at the time most needed.