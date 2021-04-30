Grant paid overdue rent, rental vehicle in cash day after robbery- court



– Shameek Grant & Akeem Hopkinson charged for murder, robbery & Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- One day after the robbery and the same day that Catherine Pickering, the 67-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a robbery on April 18, 2021, at her residence in Paraquita Bay, Tortola in the head and chest with an AK-47 assault rifle, died from her wounds, Shameek Grant, reportedly paid his landlord $1,950 cash after being behind on his rent.

He also paid a rental company $360 for the use of a red Suzuki Vitara he and his co-accused had been using, Director of Public Prosecutions Mrs Tiffany R. Scatliffe-Esprit told the Magistrate’s Court on April 29, 2021, when Shameek Grant and Akeem Hopkinson of Zion Hill, who are jointly charged Murder, Robbery and Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life, made their first court appearance.

According to Scatliffe-Esprit, CCTV found inside of the accused men’s Zion Hill residence incriminated them.

She said police confiscated a digital video recorder (DVR) which showed the crime had been in the works for days.

When police reviewed the footage, the DPP said, it showed that Hopkinson entering his residence on April 16, 2021, with three other men, including his co-accused, Grant, carrying a bag containing what appeared to be the weapon used to kill Pickering, an AK-47 assault rifle.

