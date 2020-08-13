Gov’t building new underground parking @ RT O’Neal Admin Complex – Hon Rymer

said tenders to go out shortly for a number of projects

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI – In keeping with statements from Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie (R1), that Government plans to boosts the local construction industry with the creation of work, Minister for Transportation, Works and Utilities, Honourable Kye M. Rymer (R5) has announced an underground parking facility and other construction works at Ralph T. O’Neal Administration Complex.

Speaking at the contract signing for procurement and installation works at Ralph T. O’Neal Administration Complex on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Hon Rymer said one of those projects will be an ambitious underground parking facility at the complex.

Tender information to come – Hon Rymer

“In short order, we will be issuing a tender document for the design and build, construction of a new underground parking area on the west atrium,” Hon Rymer said.

He said tenders will also go out for the construction of a new elevator shaft and other auxiliary items on the west atrium of the complex, all aimed at creating new construction jobs.

Hon Rymer added that several small contracts for the demolition of various office spaces and rooms at the Ralph T. O’Neal Administration Complex will also be issued.

Boosting the local construction industry

According to Hon Rymer, his ministry will also ensure that the project is completed in a timely manner and within the stipulated budget.

“This aligns directly with the statement made by the Hon Premier on the 9th of August 2020, about the economic boost for the construction industry by creating work for this industry to benefit the entire economy.”

Hon Rymer said the hope is that local contractors can benefit from the project and provide their own contribution to the ‘signature landmark building’.

