GOVERNOR-GENERAL OF SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES THANKS SKN GOVERNMENT HOUSE FOR SHIPMENT OF RELIEF SUPPLIES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 03, 2021 (SKNIS): The Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Dame Susan Dougan GCMG, OBE, has thanked His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, for a shipment of essential supplies that was contributed by Government House following the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

The relief supplies were part of the first shipment sent by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).