GOVERNMENT PROVIDES FOR THE NEEDS OF QUARANTINED INDIVIDUALS WHICH INCLUDE FOOD AND PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 28, 2021 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to provide relief to scores of persons in quarantine as a result of a local cluster of COVID-19 cases that among other measures forced the closure of schools for the next two weeks and reintroduced a curfew from 11 pm to 5 am for 14 days in the first instance in order to try and contain the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, the Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, announced that a new committee was established to provide support to persons in quarantine who did not have the opportunity to purchase supplies or prepare for the period of confinement.

Mr. Samuel read a statement from Janelle Lewis, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, and chair of the new committee, outlining where assistance is being offered to persons in need.

“A decision has therefore been taken by the government to provide care packages for such families who are in need,” Mr. Samuel read. “These small but meaningful packages are geared towards ensuring basic nutritional and health needs are met while remaining at their homes or hotel rooms during their quarantine period.”

The statement continued: “A system has since being put in place to contact all households in quarantine to conduct a brief assessment of their medical needs, psychosocial support needs, and required basic food supplies.”

The committee is reaching out to social and corporate partners that are willing to support this initiative, particularly in providing hot meals to persons at quarantine sites without in-room kitchen facilities.

“We take this golden opportunity to encourage all businesses, community-based organizations, churches, and individuals who are willing to donate towards this meaningful cause. If you are willing to, do not hesitate to quickly contact the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, Janelle Lewis at 662-5993 or the ministry’s administrative office at 467-1020,” the statement read.

The assistance is in line with the government’s willingness to assist persons impacted by the cluster of cases. Earlier this week, it was announced that new measures were being introduced to benefit such persons from losing their income during their time away from work due to the local exposure to COVID-19.