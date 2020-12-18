GOVERNMENT POSITIONS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TO BE A LEADER IN THE DIGITAL WORLD

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 17, 2020 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to expand its robust Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2022 aimed at positioning the Federation to be a leader in the digital world, said the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Health and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) et al.



The Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2022 was launched in 2019 to make government more efficient when doing business with the public, private sector, and the diaspora. Ensuring customer-centric experiences, empowering public servants, enabling digital government, creating a data-driven environment and driving innovation in government are all initiatives of the strategy.



“Mr. Speaker, our vision is to make St. Kitts and Nevis a world leader in digital services delivery for citizens, residents, the private sector, and investors in a manner that is safe, efficient, interactive and responsive to the needs of end-users and which would allow for economic growth and contribute to national development,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett at Thursday’s December 17 debate of the Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020, at the Parliamentary Chambers at Government Headquarters.



Minister Byron-Nisbett said that it is important for the government to ensure the foundational elements are in place.



“Our approach Mr. Speaker is simple but important, and that is to ensure that the foundational elements are implemented from the onset. It is, for this reason, we are developing our whole of Government Technology Strategy, as well as our Cybersecurity Strategy, both of which have already begun,” said the ICT Minister.



She indicated that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is looking at a “structural approach to technology implementation.”



“We want to be able to strengthen government-wide area network, ensure broadband connectivity across the whole of government and through public-private partnerships with local internet service providers… in collaboration with the Cable who are assisting with these types of projects and who have also committed to delivering fibre to the home, and Wi-Fi hotspots within communities in a way that is robust, and deliver high quality and affordable prices to our consumers,” she said.



The ICT Minister used the occasion to express thanks and appreciation to the former Minister of ICT, Attorney-General, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., for charting the way forward. She noted that he “supports the digital economy and the digital transformation.”