GOVERNMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS WILL NOT MANDATE VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 25, 2021 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has reaffirmed that it will not make the vaccination of citizens and residents against COVID-19 mandatory. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris during his monthly press conference of August 24, 2021. He said he wanted to make clear to all workers across the Federation the government’s position in relation to the matter.





“Everyone in St. Kitts and Nevis has the protection of the law. The Constitution protects everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, and if there is anyone feeling aggrieved in any way there is of course the mechanism to be pursued to satisfy their particular interest. This is a matter in which all of us have to show great patience and understanding, and appreciate that individual rights also come with responsibilities. What we are asking everyone in St. Kitts and Nevis to do is to do the responsible thing. The government has not and will not force anyone to take the vaccine but the science is clear, the evidence everywhere is that unless you get vaccinated the virus will find you and if you are very unlucky it may very well kill you. The scientists are now describing this as the pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Prime Minister Harris.



Attorney General Vincent Byron also stated that every worker’s right is enshrined in the Constitution of St. Kitts and Nevis, while also reinforcing that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will not make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for citizens and residents. The Attorney General said that there are various legal channels for any person to utilize if they feel disadvantaged due to their vaccination status.



“Relative to the status of the unvaccinated that they not be left behind in our country, it has been clearly stated that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is not mandating vaccination of anyone; that we urge, we appeal, and we encourage all our citizens to take the vaccination because this tool (vaccination), which we are told by all the experts, will protect us individually, and our families, and allow us to work in a near normal capacity and function as an economy and society together,” said Attorney General Byron.



Attorney General Byron also stated that people who feel treated unfairly due to their vaccination status have protection under the law. Across sections of the media, there have been reports of workers being dismissed due to being unvaccinated.