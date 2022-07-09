GOVERNMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS COMMITTED TO RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 8, 2022 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to the development of renewable energy within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis said His Excellency Mr. Michael C. H. Lin (LIN, Chau-Horng), Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis during his address at a Renewable Energy Webinar on July 7.



He said that “Renewable Energy stands at the center of global efforts to shift the world’s leading economies towards poverty eradication and environmentally sustainable development and now is recognized.”



“With this bountiful geothermal, wind, and solar resources, St. Kitts and Nevis has sufficient renewable energy resources potential to meet the current and future interest in these,” he said.



Minister with responsibility for Energy, Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable Eugene Hamilton said in his presentation, “The objective of this project is the development of renewable energy and the enhancement of the related professional expertise of our citizens and residents in the field of renewable energy.”



He added, “Under this agreement, the Republic of China (Taiwan) promised to provide us with a project manager to help with the management, planning, and coordination of the project. This person joined the staff of the Energy Unit in the Ministry at the beginning of this year as the renewable energy consultant.”



“I am advised that from the start he applied a very ambitious agenda, and under this agenda, and in line with the commitment to enhance the professional expertise of all citizens with respect to renewable energy, he proposed four workshops on renewable energy and six sessions to renewable energy capacity building,” said Deputy Prime Minister Hamilton.



Ambassador Lin also stated that “Taiwan is willing to provide technical consultancy and capacity building information for St. Kitts and Nevis to achieve the ambitious goal of 100 percent of the electricity through renewable energy.”