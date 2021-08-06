Government of Saint Lucia Extends Best Wishes to Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves
The Government and the People of Saint Lucia wish to extend best wishes and speedy recovery
to the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who was
assaulted yesterday, Thursday 5th August, 2021.
While we recognise the right to peaceful protest, we denounce all acts of violence by anyone.
Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre has sent his private well wishes to Hon. Gonsalves. The
Government and the People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remain in our thoughts and
prayers, especially during this time. Prime Minister, May God bless our islands.
