GOVERNMENT AND PEOPLE OF ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES CONGRATULATE THE NEW GOVERNMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 21, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves has congratulated the new government of St. Kitts and Nevis led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

A letter from the Office of the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated:

“Congratulations on the magnificent victory of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) under your esteemed leadership in the recent general elections in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I was on my way to Taiwan when I received the good news of your party’s triumph amidst the continued celebration that democracy is alive and well in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party is well known for its people-centred vision, its philosophy and practice of social democracy as applied to our regional and national conditions, its commitment to mature regionalism and multilateralism in global affairs, its profound anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism, and its defence of the poor, the working people, and the nation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and the United Labour Party of St. Vincent and the Grenadines share a common outlook and have been brothers/sisters in political and governmental struggles for decades. We are committed to the continuance of this political communion in thought and action.

“I personally look forward to working with you and your team in the interest of our respective countries and the further ennoblement of our Caribbean civilization. All the best to you, your party, government and people, and your family.”