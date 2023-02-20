GLEN JEFFERS RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT OF SKNABA FOR ANOTHER FOUR YEAR TERM  

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis: The St.Kitts Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA), at its Annual General Meeting on Saturday, January 28, 2023, elected a new executive team. The newly elected officers are:

Glenville Jeffers – President

Wendell Pemberton – Vice President

Jaekeeda Thomas – Secretary

Sheldon Pemberton – Assistant Secretary

Melissa Hughes – Treasurer

Sean Crossley – Assistant Treasurer

Gavin Belle – P.R.O.

President Glen Jeffers and the new executive wish to thank the clubs for entrusting them with the leadership of the organization, and look forward to working with players, officials, and other stakeholders to continue to improve the basketball product in the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The SKNABA takes this opportunity to remind fans that the SKNABA Junior (U-20) Basketball League kicked off last Saturday, 21st of January. Matches are held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays every week. The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Sponsored Premier League and the “A” League are expected to begin in early March 2023 with the 20- time Division Champions, Ram’s Hitters, defending their title against seven other highly talented teams.

The price of admission for these games is five dollars.