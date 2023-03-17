Get Ready to Rock the Caribbean: St. Kitts Music Festival 2023 Announces Star-Studded Lineup!

THURSDAY 16TH MARCH 2023

Brace yourselves for an electrifying weekend of music as the St. Kitts Music Festival gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary from June 22-24, 2023. The festival promises to bring together some of the biggest names in the industry for a soulful, jazzy, and rhythmic experience like no other. Get ready to groove to the beats of the internationally acclaimed Chronixx, Koffee, Govana, Skillibeng, Air Supply, Valiant, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, Byron Messiah, and GrandMasters Band, with more incredible talent to be announced soon.

This is not your ordinary music festival, folks. The St. Kitts Music Festival is renowned for its diversity, attracting A-list FAULT-Favourite musicians, island visitors, and locals for six days of non-stop music, from lunchtime concerts with local artists to beach parties, boat rides, and more. And with the event being hosted at the Warner Park Stadium, you know it’s going to be epic!

But wait, there’s more! The festival is just the start of the “Summer of Fun” in St. Kitts and Nevis, with an array of exciting events to follow, including the Nevis Mango Festival from June 30 to July 2, the St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week from July 13 to 23, and the Nevis Culturama from July 27 to August 8. And let’s not forget the Caribbean Premier League Cricket from August 31 to September 30 and the 40 Years of Independence celebration on September 19, marking the nation’s 40th year of independence.

But back to the music festival. If you’re a UK traveller looking to experience the ultimate musical high, you can get your hands on free three-night festival tickets when you book with Sackville Travel. From June 21 to 28, 2023, you can enjoy seven nights’ accommodation at Timothy Beach Resort, including bed and breakfast, return flights from London Gatwick with British Airways, and return transfers, starting from just £1,065 per person.

St. Kitts is more than just a music destination, with a range of eco-adventures, horseback riding, farm-to-table dining, cultural excursions, historic sites, and more. And with twice-weekly flights from London Gatwick with British Airways, it’s never been easier to experience the magic of this Caribbean gem.

Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and head down to St. Kitts for the music festival of a lifetime. Check out the St. Kitts Tourism Authority website for more information and updates, and let the countdown begin!

For more information head to: Stkittsmusicfestival.com