MP GEOFFREY HANLEY NOW RUNNING FROM APPLICATION TO RE-OPEN BALLOT BOXES AND REVIEW JUNE 5TH BALLOTS IN EAST BASSETERRE

After boasting about their victory in East Basseterre, Geoffrey Hanley , the Labour Party and his Legal Team are somewhat concerned as their client seems to be resisting any attempt at a recount by the Court. Hanley expressed confidence in his announce victory and suggested that any claims made that objects to the victory was frivolous at best. Hon. Hanley now facing an application of petition to the court questioning the validity of his election is exhibigitng significsnt signs of doubt and lack of confidence in him and his teams ability to successfully defend the petition brought by Ian Liburd which seeks to have verified by the court the abnormal occurrence of some 98 rejected Ballots. Hanley now seems to be afraid of as he tries to prevent the Court from reviewing any of the ballots cast in the election.

An unprecedented 98 ballots were rejected in the constituency of East Basseterre, far more than the average of 20 ballots for other constituencies. All ballot boxes for the constituency are being kept at the Basseterre Police Station. Ian Patches Liburd has asked the Judge to review the ballots to ensure that ALL valid votes are properly counted. “NO ONE’S VOTE will be left behind no matter how Geoffrey Hanley and his lawyers tries to hide from them,” declared a source close to the Liburd Legal Team