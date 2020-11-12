GENERAL PUBLIC ENCOURAGED TO TAKE PRECAUTION TO PROTECT THEMSELVES AND OTHERS AGAINST DENGUE FEVER

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 12, 2020 (SKNIS): With the increase in rainfall in St. Kitts and Nevis over the past couple of days, persons are encouraged to monitor their homes and surroundings to protect themselves and others against dengue fever.



This was according to Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), during the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing for November 11, 2020. She was at the time speaking on the rise of dengue fever throughout the region. She encouraged them to follow a few tips to remain safe.



“We are getting a lot of rain now and so it would be irresponsible of me if I don’t remind you that we need to make sure we use good mosquito repellants. Rain is falling but we need to go out and make sure there isn’t any stagnant standing water in and around homes, make sure our windows and doors are well screened, and wear protective clothing. All of this is an attempt to prevent a dengue outbreak,” said Dr. Laws.



Mosquitoes breed in standing water and persons are encouraged to empty, clean, and dispose of containers around their homes that can hold water.



Dengue viruses are spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species (Ae. aegypti or Ae. albopictus) mosquito. These mosquitoes also spread Zika, Chikungunya, and other viral infections.