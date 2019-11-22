GENERAL PUBLIC ENCOURAGED TO CONTINUE PERFORMING THEIR CIVIC DUTY DURING THE FIGHT AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 25, 2020 (SKNIS): Abdias Samuel, Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force, appealed to members of the general public to continue carrying out their civic duty especially as the Federation continues to work to safeguard citizens and residents against the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I want to appeal to our civic-minded citizens and all of our residents alike to continue to support the efforts as we mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on St. Kitts and Nevis. It behooves us to act responsibly and exercise that civic duty that you need to ensure that we remain resilient against this pandemic,” said Mr. Samuel during his presentation at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 25, 2020.

Mr. Samuel noted that proper management of a possible second wave of the COVID-19 virus is dependent on individuals’ behaviour, noting that a second wave can be much worse than the first.

“It will come a point in time that we have to open our borders; it is going to come a point in time when we are going to have to open up more – lessen restrictions – and it is going to come that time where that second wave is going to arrive,” he said. “What are we going to do when that second wave comes? The second wave is going to be worse than the first. Let us remain steadfast, vigilant and prepared to respond to that second wave when it arrives.”

The chairman appealed to citizens and residents to be extra careful when visiting the beaches as it is not business as usual. He noted that on a recent visit to the beach, persons were seen breaking the safety protocols outlined in the COVID-19 Regulations and encouraged them to desist.

“While visiting the beach I saw that some persons were exercising the physical distancing while others were just simply lapsing in carrying out their civic responsibility. For example, I saw a group of 10 individuals congregating together as if everything is back to normal. We cannot approach everything as if it is back to normal. We have to prepare and be guided by science and our medical professionals,” said Mr. Samuel. “So again, let me make that appeal to everyone to continue to remain vigilant in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.”