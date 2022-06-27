FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT 2018 -St.Christopher and Nevis: Passed on May 3rd, 2018

On May 3, 2018, members of the National Assembly of Saint Kitts and Nevis met in the capital Basseterre and passed the Freedom of Information Bill 2018. The Bill had its first reading in 2015. (Parliament News: National Assembly Meets on Thursday May 3, THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

The Bill gives citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis a right to access information that is held by public bodies and those other bodies that interact with the public and do work with the public. … The debate has brought out that this right to access information [is] critical … because once a citizen can ask the government questions that are relevant, it allows the government to … be on the straight and narrow to reduce the possibility of corruption and wrong doing. A citizen being able to question what the government do is of paramount importance for the concept of what is good governance.