Framework for New Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development being discussed and set in St.Kitts-Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 12, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Minister of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, and Talent Development, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, has said framework for the new ministry is being set and town hall-styled forums branded ‘creative arena’ will be held shortly to sensitise interested parties.

“We have begun trying to set the framework for the new Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, and Talent Development,” said the Hon Byron-Nisbett on Tuesday August 11 at Prime Minister’s monthly Press Conference, held at NEMA conference room, in response to a question posed by a member of the press.

According to Minister Byron-Nisbett, who also holds the Health Ministry portfolio, conversations had been held with some ministries that are felt would have some overlap with the new ministry in terms of mandate.

Discussions would have been held with the Minister of Culture the Hon Jonel Powell, in area where those overlaps are seen and how the new ministry could be structured so that both would be able to work hand in hand. The same meetings were held with Minister the Hon Wendy Phipps, as it relates to the Small Development Unit, particularly on the Entrepreneurship side.

“What I can say is that we have already begun setting out the framework, placing our mandate and aims,” advised Minister Byron-Nisbett. “Then shortly you would be hearing of the town halls that we will be having because one of the aims of the ministry as well, since it is a brand new ministry, is to be able to have other persons that are involved and affected and touched to be able to have a say in terms of how they think the ministry should work, how it would benefit them, how it would help, and so we would have the framework and mandate set and then shortly you should be hearing about that.”

The intended forum might come as a different name instead of calling it a town hall, as the aim is to try to have more persons in attendance. She advised that persons might hear something advertising for ‘creative arena’ that would be for the Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, and Talent Development.

The Honourable Minister noted that she would have already spoken to Mr Adrian Lam, the chairman of the new Professional Association for Creativity and Entertainment (PACE). Mr Lam, along with the President Mr Azem ‘Royal’ Bailey, will be meeting with her, “so we would be able to talk more about how those two entities will be able to work together and how they can also help in ensuring that this ministry is able to meet the needs of these individuals and how we can be able to develop the talent development, in particular entertainment.”

The new ministry is also looking at innovators as well, and Minister Byron-Nisbett pointed out that even as the forum would be referred to as a ‘creative arena’, she was encouraging and hoping that innovators will also step forward, as the country is moving towards a digitised economy “and we need persons to start thinking more about innovations and how they can develop IT solutions, and so they too will form part of the build-out of this ministry as well.”