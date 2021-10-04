Four women and one man bring SVG’s COVID19 death toll to 33

Posted on October 4, 2021 in St.Vincent-Grenadines

Five additional COVID19 deaths were recorded in St Vincent and the Grenadines between Saturday October 2 and Monday October 4, 2021. The deceased were four women and one man who ranged in age from 39 to 74 years old.

A report from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said the first of the deceased is a 74-year-old female who tested positive for COVID-19 on admission  to the COVID ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on October 2 and died of COVID  pneumonia during the afternoon of the same day. The second patient is a 66-year-old female who  tested positive for COVID-19 on September 26, 2021, and died at home of complications of  COVID-19 on October 2, 2021. The third patient is a 39-year-old female who tested positive for  COVID-19 on September 28, 2021 and died on October 3  of COVID-19 pneumonia. The fourth  patient is a 54-year-old male with pre-existing conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on  admission to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on September 27, 2021  and died of a COVID-19 pneumonia on October 3. The fifth patient is a 56-year-old female who  tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1, 2021, was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the  Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on October 3 and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on October 4.  All of the patients were unvaccinated. Their deaths bring the death toll from COVID-19 to 33.

One hundred (100) COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 536 samples processed on Friday October 1, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 18.7 per cent. Fourteen cases were detected on exit screening. All other cases are contacts of known positive cases and  persons seeking care.

There are currently 20 patients admitted for COVID19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility.  Eighteen are unvaccinated and two patients are fully vaccinated. Twenty-nine patients  are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Twenty-six are  unvaccinated and three patients are fully vaccinated.

Twenty-four (24) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand and two hundred and twenty-one (1221) cases are currently active and 33 persons with  COVID-19 have died. Three thousand seven hundred and seventy-six (3776) cases of COVID-19  and two thousand, five hundred and twenty-two (2522) recoveries have been recorded in St.  Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and  the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease  and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by  everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds,  physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been  proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the  COVID-19 virus.

