Four Seasons Resort Nevis Planning October Reopening

The Four Seasons Resort Nevis, one of the Caribbean’s leading luxury hotels, is planning to reopen in October, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The Nevis resort is now accepting reservations for stays beginning Oct. 7, 2020, according to the property’s Web site.

That date will come after St Kitts and Nevis’ planned tourism reopening of Oct. 1, as Caribbean Journal previously reported.

The Four Seasons Nevis, the island’s iconic resort.

It will be the second major St Kitts and Nevis resort to reopen, with St Kitts’ ultra-luxe Park Hyatt St Kitts slated to relaunch on Oct. 1.

“Upon reopening, their will be a screening procedure that may include temperature checking as well as a series of questions regarding health and recent travel,” the Four Seasons Resort Nevis said in a statement.

The property will be relaunching with a host of new health and safety measures; that will include mandatory masks for all employees; a requirement for all guests age 10 and above to wear a mask or face covering when in “public indoor spaces on property and when receiving service while in their guest room.” (Guests age 2-9 are “strongly recommended” to wear masks).

It’s part of Four Seasons’ global “Lead With Care” health and safety program.

Last year, the Four Seasons Nevis completed a two-year-long renovation project.

The Four Seasons Nevis Estates.

And while the resort has been shuttered during the pandemic, that hasn’t stopped a surge in real estate purchases at the property’s collection of villas, according to Caribbean Journal Invest.

For more, visit the Four Seasons Resort Nevis.