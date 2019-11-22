Former UVI Kittitian Professor and Businessman Dr. Wayne Archibald Named Executive Director of Junior Achievement Virgin Islands

Business Published On April 17, 2020 06:34 AM Staff Consortium | April 17, 2020 06:34:16 AM

2

Dr. Wayne Archibald Dr. Wayne Archibald, a former University of the Virgin Islands professor and founder of Green Solutions International SKN, was named Executive Director of Junior Achievement Virgin Islands, the organization announced Thursday. As executive director, Dr. Archibald will oversee all operations, functions and activities, including strategic planning, fundraising, stakeholder relationship management, program implementation and expansion of Junior Achievement K-12 programs. Born in St. Kitts, he migrated to St. Thomas where he enlisted in the US Army for three years and served in the Virgin Islands National Guard for four years. After his military service, Dr. Archibald earned his bachelor of science in chemistry and associate of science in physics at the University of the Virgin Islands. He later earned his Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University in materials science and engineering and completed a one-year post-doctoral fellowship in mechanical engineering at the same institution, according the release.

Dr. Archibald worked in the semiconductor industry in the United States mainland before returning home to become a Professor at the University of the Virgin Islands from 2010-2016. In 2017, he founded Green Solutions International SKN, a non-profit organization that operates within the Caribbean region in the areas of renewable energy and environmental policy.

“I am honored to join the dynamic team here at Junior Achievement. The organization is doing incredible work with the Innovation camp, the Economics for success program and I look forward to further enhancing the program experience for more than 2,000 local students annually,” commented Dr. Archibald. “Education is my passion and I look forward to making significant contributions to the development of our children here in the U.S.Virgin Islands.”

Kirk Chewning, vice chairman of the board, said, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Archibald on board, who I know to be talented and thoughtful. I enthusiastically welcome him as our new leader. I am confident in his abilities and excited for the future of Junior Achievement.”

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to educating students in grades K-12 about entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.