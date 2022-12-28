Former SKN Prime Minister warns the path of vendetta will not lead to good governance.

Basseterre, St.Kitts (Thursday December 28th, 2022) In a wide-ranging interview last Thursday night on the popular talk show hosted by His Excellency Ian “Patches” Liburd, former Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris expressed views on a wide range of socio-economic and political issues including the recent budget debate and the overall performance of the government.

In response to a question from Ambassador Liburd regarding certain statements by Attorney General, Garth Wilkin, which many in society found to be inappropriate, the former Prime Minister suggested that AG Wilkin should be more temperate in his tone and expressions and avoid the impression that he is pursuing a political vendetta against opponents of the government rather than pursuing the Rule of Law. The former Prime Minister made clear that the path of political vendetta would not lead to good governance in the country and he challenged the appropriateness of certain public statements made by the Attorney General.

The public had previously raised concern about the AG’s unceremonious public naming and shaming of Stachio Williams, a young entrepreneur who received a contract with the Team Unity government way back in 2016 as part government the efforts to infuse ICT in government and make better information available to citizens and residents in keeping with its commitments to enhance public accountability and good governance. The public was outraged by AG’s failure to give Mr. Williams, a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, due process. Since then, the AG has tried to walk back some of his inappropriate statements, however the AG’s approach has caused many to express displeasure at his brash conduct and behaviour and their implications for due process and Rule of Law for all citizens and residents.

