FORMER PRIME MINISTER & MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY DR THE HON TIMOTHY HARRIS PAYS TRIBUTE TO RETIRED COMMISSIONER OF POLICE HILROY BRANDY 

I am moved to commend Mr. Hilroy Brandy’s 42 years of service as a law enforcement officer. His four decades of sterling service in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have been exemplary, from start to finish. Throughout his career, Mr. Brandy displayed discipline, professionalism, and adaptability. He understood that one’s performance was critical to professional advancement. He made it to the zenith of the Police Force and acquitted himself well. The Police Force is stronger and better for his years of outstanding service.

I was honoured to have worked with Commissioner Brandy. I reposed trust and confidence in him to lead the Force at a time when the murder rate in the Federation was still rather high. It was understandably troubling and worrisome to our citizens, residents and visitors alike.

I recall that our Country’s image in the international community; our citizens’ and residents’ sense of peace, safety and security; and our investment climate were adversely affected by the scourge of crime when Commissioner Brandy took the reins of leadership in the Police Force in 2018. One can never forget that our Nation experienced a most unpleasant peak in crime in 2011 when some 35 murders were recorded. The high murder rate, although reduced somewhat after Team Unity took office in February 2015, never began a significant downward trend until around 2019 when some 12 murders were recorded that year. Mr.

Brandy and his team are truly deserving of our commendation.

Our country was rather pleased with reductions in the in the number of homicides over the next three years. Under Commissioner Brandy’s leadership, for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, the number of murders stood at 10, 13 and 10, respectively.

Mr. Brandy embraced innovative ideas that have brought a period of peace and security to our country.

He displayed wisdom, and astute leadership in the design, execution and management of the Alternative Lifestyle Programme, commonly referred to as the Peace Programme.

Our citizens and residents benefited from the development and management of the Peace Programme. The programme provided second chances to young men who wanted to turn their lives around and become productive members of society, particularly through the path of respectable and legitimate entrepreneurship. There has been a direct correlation between the introduction of the Peace Programme and the reduction in overall crime statistics.

Without Commissioner Brandy’s full support for the Peace Programme, the novel initiative would never have been successful. The programme demanded the full support of the national law enforcement agencies, primarily the Police Force. Under Mr. Brandy’s leadership that support was steady and indispensable.

There are other initiatives for which Commissioner Brandy’s full support and leadership acumen were evident. Among them were the expansion of the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) programme; (ii) his management of the Police Force during the heart of the Covid19 pandemic when it became necessary to save lives and protect our borders under the Emergency Powers Act; (iii) the further build-out of the Forensic Laboratory; (iv) the planning for and execution of dramatically expanded policing programmes and budgetary allocations to the Ministry of National Security and (v) a renewed emphasis on training, professional development and clear criteria for promotion and advancement.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy has proceeded on retirement. His shoes are incredibly large ones to fill. I wish him the very best during his retirement. I take this opportunity to congratulate and wish Commissioner James Sutton well in this new journey of leadership in national law enforcement.