FORMER PREMIER OF ANGUILLA DEFEATED BY FIRST TIME CANDIDATE & FORMER MISS UNIVERSE: GREAT BRITAIN

Ms. Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers

by Taydra Fahie

June 29, 2020

A generation has shown that they will no longer be excluded from important decisions made for and on behalf of Anguilla and Anguillians. First time candidate, Ms. Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, has defeated the former premier of Anguilla, Mr. Victor F. Banks, who made his entrance into the island’s political arena approximately 40 years ago. At age 27, after an unapologetic victory, it should be noted that Dee-Ann made her political debut at an even younger age than he did.

“A member of the Anguilla National Alliance, Victor F. Banks, was elected to the House of Assembly in the Valley North constituency in the 1981 elections. Then 33, he became the island’s youngest government minister when he was appointed Minister of Social Services.” – Wikipedia