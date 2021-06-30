Former Monsterratt Chief Minister David Brandt Found Guilty of Sexual Exploitation
Monsterratt Former Chief Minister David Brandt will return court on July 14 for sentencing.
On Wednesday he was found guilty on six counts of sexual exploitation and one count of perverting the course of justice.
Mr. Brandt has been remanded in custody.
More from Winston Kafu Cabey who was in the court house when the jury handed in its verdict.
