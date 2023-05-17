Former Antigua and Barbuda rsident Cameron Singh Announces the Release of his First BookNAVIGATION AND DISCOVERY



Denver, Colorado May 17, 2023 – Cameron Singh, a former resident of Antigua and Barbuda is proud to

announce the release of his first ever book Navigation and Discovery: A Path of Navigating and

Discovering Through Your Journey of Faith.

Navigation and Discovery. Yes. This is a huge part of the journey called life. Hear from a young

professional. Cameron was able to rise to senior leadership roles in the marketplace working in the

private aviation industry. Hear about his journey of faith and how we was able to navigate and discover

his true passion and calling that God called him to live out.

This book will share Cameron’s story and you will glean from his authentic story as he takes you on the

journey of how he navigated through his late teens and 20s and discovered his purpose and calling to

live out his faith. Cameron’s story is not a perfect story, it comes with a lot of obstacles, challenges,

mountaintops, and more valleys than you could ever imagine.

The journey of what we call life is a continuous journey of navigation and discovery. What are you

working towards? What and how are you trying to navigate and discover?

“My hope for this book is for people to learn from my story and take a few lessons from my experience

navigating and discovering through high school and university which was changing an continues to

evolve,” writes Cameron Singh.

You can check out Cameron’s website www.CameronSingh.com where various formats of the Book and

Study Guide are available including the audiobook. You can also catch Navigation and Discovery with

Cameron Singh which is a podcast where Cameron brings on guests from different backgrounds to share

their stories. The podcast is available on all podcast streaming platforms to include Spotify, Apple

Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, and Google Podcasts.

Cameron is ready for media appearances, interviews, podcasts, and social media conversations.

Media Contact

Cameron N. Singh

singhcameron@gmail.com

+1 815 546 1206

www.CameronSingh.com