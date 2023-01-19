Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas attends launch of inaugural All-Party Parliamentary Group dedicated to St Kitts and Nevis in London

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Douglas, on Monday, January 17, participated in the launch of the first-ever All-Party Parliamentary Group dedicated to St Kitts and Nevis in London. Dr Douglas, in London on a working visit, was at the House of Commons where the launch took place.

By

WIC News Reporter

During the event, he thanked the cross-party Members of Parliament for their commitment to work with St. Kitts and Nevis to build greater awareness among MPs and across Parliament and sensitise Parliament to the priorities of the twin-island Federation.

“We believe this is an important opportunity for St Kitts and Nevis to create a meaningful and a more pragmatic partnership with the United Kingdom,” said Minister Denzil Douglas.

The former prime Minister also visited the House of Lords and the House of Commons, where he listened to a debate to familiarise himself with the work of the current Parliament.

“This year marks 40 years of independence for St Kitts and Nevis, and although many had questioned the viability of small states, St Kitts and Nevis remains a striking example that small is not synonymous with dependency and mendicancy; we are, however, open to forging new partnerships that allow us to realise our sustainable development ambitions,” stressed Minister Douglas.

Given the decision of the government to prioritise sports as an integral tool for development, Dr Douglas also held a meeting with the Leader of the Birmingham City Council, which played a critical role in the recent Commonwealth Games, to explore how that city and its legacy programmes for sports, can be used to assist the Government of St Kitts and Nevis in the development of local Sports Academies, promote training, mentorships, and access academic scholarships.

In his capacity as Minister with responsibility for investment, Dr Douglas also met with potential investors keen to understand better the opportunities for investment in St Kitts and Nevis. Denzil Douglas was accompanied by St Kitts and Nevis’ High Commissioner in London, Kevin Isaac.