Foreign Minister Confident in St Kitts and Nevis’ Safety Preparation with Borders Soon Opening

Oct 06, 2020

Oct 06, 2020, 14:29 ET

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hon. Mark Brantley, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, is optimistic about the return of tourism on the island. With the border of the twin-island set to open October 31st, he said that the country is well prepared to welcome back tourists. He also spoke about the strategies implemented by the government, and its COVID-19 Task Force to ensure the safety of citizens, hospitality workers and tourists.

Along with extra training for those involved in the hotel industry and taxi business, Brantley stated that airports would also see physical changes to control and handle the flow of people. He also said that there would be fewer tourists, therefore, less mass tourism. Those who do come to the islands will most likely stay in villa-type accommodation where they can practice physical distancing.

“I’m as confident as I can be about the changing environment and the uncertainty that COVID-19 presents,” he said. “I believe our preparation has been in accordance with what we know at this point. Our people have been subject to continuous training, particularly our people on the frontline,” Brantley said.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris also shared a similar sentiment. At a separate occasion, he said “There can be no livelihood without life. So, our first priority is to keep the people of St Kitts and Nevis healthy.” On multiple occasions, the PM has commended the nation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for enabling the country to stay afloat during difficult times. The government would not have been able to respond as successfully as it has to COVID-19 had it not been for the CBI Programme, he has noted.

Founded by St Kitts and Nevis in 1984, CBI is a process to legally grant individuals and their families second citizenship in exchange for a financial contribution to the host country’s economy. The funds generated are then channelled into socio-economic sectors like tourism. For a limited time, vetted families of up to four can obtain citizenship for US$150,000 instead of US$195,000 through the fund option.

St Kitts and Nevis, a dual island nation of 53,000 people, has been almost entirely unharmed by the novel virus, with no deaths and just 19 infections since the start of the pandemic.