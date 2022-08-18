FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER THANKS STAFF FOR ADVANCING THE AGENDA OF THE MINISTRY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 18, 2022 (SKNIS): Dr. the Right Honourable Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis commended the staff both locally, regionally and internationally for advancing the agenda of the ministry and enhancing the country’s global footprint.

Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas was at the time addressing staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs located at Port Zante on Thursday, August 18, 2022, during a familiarization visit.

“I want to thank the staff led by Permanent Secretary Kaye Bass and the senior persons who would have provided support in this ministry for whatever successes it would have achieved,” said Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas. “Of course, I think the time has been used to establish better relationships with other countries in specific areas of endeavour and I am sure that the specific mandate that was given and which was pursued by the former minister and the staff, we would, as I have said before, build on those. We will not need to discard anything unless after close examination it becomes absolutely necessary to do so.”

Dr. Douglas thanked the Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, for serving in the capacity of Foreign Affairs Minister for the past seven years, as well as for serving in the interests of the Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Foreign Minister also used the occasion to especially thank staff assigned to overseas missions for their contribution to date.

“We also, of course, would want to use this opportunity to thank the staff overseas who have been pivotal in particular, in pursuing what would have been the agenda set domestically for the important application in the external environment. And that is of course, the region, hemispheric agenda and more international and global agenda,” said Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas.

Foreign Minister Douglas reiterated that a lot has been achieved, however, the goal now is to build on that which has been achieved from the standpoint of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to further advance the country.

“You, therefore, have a critical role to play. You are the face of St. Kitts and Nevis to the world, you are responsible for ensuring that the image that we have is one that you would have successfully created as we interact with the rest of the world,” said Dr. Douglas.

“We are not going to be bystanders, we will be actors in the international community. You, therefore, have a responsibility and a role to play to achieve all those goals that we have and which have been mandated by the people through the success of the last general elections.”



Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas thanked the members of staff once again for their service and for “continuing to serve in whatever capacity they are asked to do.”