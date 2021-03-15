Foreign Affairs Minister meets International Partners in another round of talks



Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 11, 2021 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, met in separate virtual settings recently with some of the Federation’s international allies. The meetings, held from March 2 – 11, 2021, form part of the Ministry’s drive to ensure that restrictions of travel and other exigencies posed by the COVID-19 pandemic do not impede bilateral discussions with cherished international partners.

During this period, Minister Brantley met with ambassadors representing the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Republic of France, the Kingdom of The Netherlands, the Kingdom of Belgium, and the European Union.

Among others, some important matters discussed were the proposed removal of visa requirements between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ethiopia, cooperation on climate change and its impacts, inoculation against COVID-19, and naming and shaming of uncooperative jurisdictions (blacklisting).

The different representatives reiterated their governments’ commitments to ensuring cooperation with Saint Kitts and Nevis for the mutual benefit of all.