Florida shatters coronavirus case record with 5,511 new infections

Florida’s coronavirus problem just got a lot worse on Wednesday — a new daily high mark of 5,511 cases with no signs of relief.

The Department of Health reported 109,014 people have tested positive since the pandemic began.

The statewide daily total easily broke the previous record high of 4,049, set just four days ago, continuing a month-long surge of COVID-19 infections UPDATED DATA: Monitoring Florida’s coronavirus case surge. These are the numbers to watch. »

At least 3,376 people have died from a virus-related illness in Florida, including 95 from outside the state. That’s an increase of 43 more deaths since Tuesday.

Despite the rapid climb in cases, state officials say things are not terribly troubling since most cases are occurring among younger people without serious health concerns.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the majority of new cases this month have been 25- to 34-year-olds, who are less likely to become seriously ill and require hospitalization.

The governor said the state will “stick with the basic program” — emphasizing social distancing, good hygiene, wearing facial coverings as needed or required.

“That stuff will help reduce the spread,” he said. “We’ve said that from the beginning that the virus isn’t gone.”

In the 21 days starting June 3, only one day has brought fewer than 1,000 new cases.

