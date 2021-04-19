Florida City Games to Feature former Kittitian Athlete

by Coreentje Phipps

Jackie on the cover of the 1991 Telephone Book

She was a Red House Sprint Queen before she graced the pageant stage as a St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Queen contest at in the early 1990’s.

She absolutely loved queening, BUT this down to earth and spirited country girl loved to run too.

She starred as one of the female weapons that Red House would unleash on Sports Day, showing up with much confidence, and a purposeful readiness to annihilate her opponents at the finish line.

She claimed the Class 1 Champion trophy in 10th grade and helped her red house team mates redeem themselves on the medal stand every year she got “on her mark.”

Despite her speed and love for running, she never aspired to be a professional runner.

Fast forward over 30 years later, she still runs, only this time, she is preparing to sprint the 50 and 100 meter races in the local Tallahassee Capital City Games to be held in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday May 1, 2021.

Upon qualifying for this race, she will compete in the National Senior Games to be held in 2022. Many senior athletes residing in the US might not be familiar with the National Senior Games but one of St. Kitts-Nevis’s very own will lace up her sneakers and “Just Run.”

The grand prize? To celebrate life well beyond the era of a teenager and enjoy blossoming into midlife, reliving a piece of her past, all while encouraging others to remain healthy and active.

Who is she?

Her name is Jackie Richards Knight and she’s a past student athlete of the Convent High School whose fierce, adventurous, and determined spirit has translated to success in her life.

Follow this Kittitian woman on her sprint journey and watch her influence women to run, walk and just move to attain good health and long life.

Jackie is the mom of twenty year old twins and is currently the

Chief of Finance and Accounting at the Florida Supreme Court.

See you at the races!

Here’s the link to the National Senior Games

https://nsga.com