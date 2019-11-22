FLEMMING ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR MURDER

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 06, 2020 (RSCNPF): Thorne Flemming of Old Road has been arrested and charged for the offence of Murder.

Flemming, for whom a Wanted Poster had been issued, turned himself in to the Police on Wednesday, August 05, 2020. He was accompanied by his lawyer. He is charged for the murder of Donte Samuel which occurred on July 02, 2020. He was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.