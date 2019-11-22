FLEMMING ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR MURDER
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 06, 2020 (RSCNPF): Thorne Flemming of Old Road has been arrested and charged for the offence of Murder.
Flemming, for whom a Wanted Poster had been issued, turned himself in to the Police on Wednesday, August 05, 2020. He was accompanied by his lawyer. He is charged for the murder of Donte Samuel which occurred on July 02, 2020. He was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.