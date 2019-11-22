FLAGS TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-MAST ON AUGUST 1 IN COMMEMORATION OF 5OTH ANNIVERSARY OF TRAGIC MV CHRISTENA DISASTER

HEADLINES

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 31, 2020 (SKNIS) -The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has directed that all flags on government buildings in the Federation be flown at half-mast on August 1, 2020, the special 50th commemoration of the tragic accident of the MV Christena.

The MV Christena Disaster was a ferry boat shipwreck with 233 casualties and 90 survivors that occurred on Emancipation Day, August 1, 1970, between the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Leeward Islands, British West Indies.

