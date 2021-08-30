FIRST PHASE OF WELLINGTON ROAD HOUSING COMPLEX COMPLETE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 27, 2021 (SKNIS): The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has announced the completion of the first phase of the Wellington Road Housing Complex.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Shawn Richards, said during an interview at the Wellington Road Complex that “I think this construction project in terms of bringing houses to the people of East Basseterre, in particular, is an extremely significant one.”

He continued, “If one is to think of the type of homes that you had here before, those homes can be described as substandard. A commitment was made by the Team-Unity Administration back then to bring a better standard of housing to the persons in St. Kitts in general and in particular to the persons in East Basseterre.”

He added, “This housing project represents the fulfillment of that particular commitment and as I was able to tour the homes that we have here (Wellington Road), I recognize that they are of a high standard.”





























Minister of Human Settlement with responsibility for NHC, Honourable Eugene Hamilton added, “we have already constructed 24 units; there are some more to be built on the west street side and so these 34 and those on the west street side have been funded jointly between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Bolivian Republic of Venezuela.”

“We expect that within the next eight to nine months, construction will be going on on the other side which will then give us more units that we can offer to individuals,” said Minister Hamilton.

“I want to thank those persons who contributed, the contractors, those who provided the funding, and those who will be working on making sure that this project is as ‘homey’ as possible,” said Minister Hamilton.