FIRST FEDERAL CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION WELCOMES CEO DAWNE WILLIAMS

The Management and Staff of First Federal Co-operative Credit Union welcomed a new Chief Executive

Officer on Monday, October 24, 2022. Ms. Dawne Williams, who formerly served as Director and Vice-President of the FFCCU Board, was appointed by the Board to succeed Mr. Terrence Crossman.

The new Chief Executive Officer has worked for 45 years in the Financial Services Industry, 25 of which were spent practising throughout the English-speaking Caribbean. Her vast experience includes working

with executive teams, managing and training large and diverse groups, and supporting the needs of global organizations. Following a successful career with Barclays and its successor in the Caribbean, CIBC FirstCaribbean, she became the first female Chief Executive Officer of the St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank in 2013. Her performance in maintaining the stability of her home territory’s largest financial institution and simultaneously increasing its profits was commendable.

A Financial Services Professional, Ms. Williams has been operating as an Independent Consultant since 2016.

She has sound knowledge of general financial services operations, corporate banking, retail

banking, wealth management, operational risk management, insurance, investment banking and credit union governance. She is proficient in training and development with deft problem solving, service excellence and project management skills. Recently she completed a contract with The Bank of Nevis Limited as Project Manager, assisting with its acquisition of RBC/RBTT in St Kitts & Nevis.

A self-motivated, personable, dynamic, and an energetic leader with a track record of performance and success, Ms. Williams is most known for her personal touch and business acumen, combined with traits of resilience, integrity, and passion. Her strong interpersonal and management skills have proven to motivate teams to perform at their peak.

Ms. Williams has been recognised for her contribution to the advancement of women and girls and her work in the financial services field. On International Women’s Day in 2013, she was inducted into the Pioneering Women Gallery by the Ministry of Development, Culture and Gender Affairs in St Kitts as a Pioneer in Banking/First Female CEO. On International Women’s Day in 2022, she was recognized by BPW and The Women in Sports for her work in the Financial Services field. On October 6, 2016, she was recognized by Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre for her outstanding and valuable contribution in

the areas of Economics and Finance in St Kitts & Nevis. In July 2017 she was awarded for her outstanding service to the work of the St Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Passionate about volunteerism, she serves as a member of the St. Kitts & Nevis National Co-operative League Limited, the Methodist Church of the Americas Trust Corporation, and the International Federation of Business and Professional Women, and a Trustee of the Social Security Pension Fund. She is a Past President of the Business and Professional Women St Kitts and the current Regional Coordinator for the Business and Professional Women’s Clubs of the North America and the Caribbean.

Ms. Williams read for her Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Wales and holds professional certificates from the United Kingdom Chartered Institute of Bankers, University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology and the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Williams is ideally placed to continue to lead First Federal along a path of sustainable growth and profitability.