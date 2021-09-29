FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 BOLSTERED BY 1,000 ADDITIONAL DOSES OF THE OXFORD ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE – MINISTER BYRON-NISBETT



Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2021 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Health continues its robust vaccination roll-out programme and was bolstered by the recent acquisition of 1,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. In an interview earlier today, Minister of Health, the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett stated that the vaccines will aid in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus and urged the populace to get vaccinated at the soonest.



“The Ministry of Health is very grateful to have received some extra doses of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine. We have received so far about 1,000 doses that we will be able to give to persons for their second dose of the AstraZeneca shot so they can become fully vaccinated. As you know, in St. Kitts and Nevis, we are not doing the mixing of the vaccines, so even though we have the Pfizer vaccine, if you had a first shot of the AstraZeneca, we are not recommending that you have the Pfizer. So, we were assiduously trying to find extra doses and we were able to locate some extra doses of AstraZeneca. We are thankful for having been able to receive the extra doses,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett.



The “Life First” strategy has been a key tool in managing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis having a high vaccination rate coupled with few deaths and low hospitalization.



The Minister of Health indicated that all clinics on St. Kitts and Nevis will be open from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM so that person can get vaccinated. As of September 28, 2021, 75.6 percent of the target population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with another 66.7 percent being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.