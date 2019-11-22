FEMALE GRADUATING RECRUITS OF THE RSCNPF INCREASE BY 26 PERCENT IN 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 10, 2020 (SKNIS): The number of female recruits who graduated from the Police Training Complex on Thursday, July 09, 2020, has increased by 26 percent, said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris at the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Closing Ceremony of Course #44.

“Of note, this year is that the number of female graduating recruits has increased by twenty-six (26) percent, from three (3) females out of a graduating class of thirty-one (31) last year to nine (9) females this year out a graduating class of twenty-five (25). So last year, women made up ten (10) percent of the graduating class, but this year they make up thirty-six (36) percent of the graduating class. More power to the female recruits,” said Prime Minister Harris.

Prime Minister Harris referenced the current situation occurring globally with respect to George Floyd’s death.

“This diversity in gender and nationality reflects the current conversation that is taking place around the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25th in the United States and the protests that have been organized as a result,” said the prime minister. “Activists argue for increased recruitment and promotion of women in policing because studies in the United States of America show that women police are less likely to use excessive or deadly force. Building a multicultural police force is also deemed important as law enforcement agencies around the world continue to step up their community policing efforts,” he added.

Dr. Harris said that it was important for persons from different backgrounds and experiences to join the force.

“Here in St. Kitts and Nevis, we pride ourselves on having a multicultural population, which is an indicator of our country’s attractiveness and affluence relative to other countries both near and far, and also of the growth potential and dynamism of our economy over the last five years,” said Prime Minister Harris.

The nine Women Constables who graduated on July 09 are #379 Juvesa Lewis; #388 Chieyenne Clarke; #394 Lesshauna Benjamin; #402 Sherisa Seaton; #403 Laricia Ottley; #404 Maruca Nisbett; #407 Samantha Samuel; #409 Therese Gordon and #415 Kelly-Ann Francis.