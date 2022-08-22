FEDERATION’S FIRST EVER FEMALE CABINET SECRETARY JOSEPHINE HUGGINS MOVES ON WITH NO REGRETS. FORMER PM HARRIS LAUDS HER EXEMPLARY SERVICE TO THE PEOPLE OF ST.KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St.Kitts (SKNTimes) Mrs. Josephine Huggins CMG tenure as the Cabinet Secretary for the St.Kitts-Nevis Federal Cabinet has officially ended. In a post on the St.Kitts-Nevis Times Dr. Marcus Natta was announced as the New Cabinet Secretary to replace Mrs Huggins

Prior to her illustrious tenure as first female Cabinet Secretary of St. Kitts and Nevis Mrs. Josephine Huggins formerly headed the Federation’s Public Service Commission and Police Service Commission,.

Mrs. Huggins, who hails from Dieppe Bay, St. Kitts, has had over thirty-five years of public service experience in both St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She served as Customs Officer, Senior Postal Clerk and Retired as Assistant Comptroller of Inland Revenue in before returning to St.Kitts in 1992. A renowned businesswoman, Mrs. Huggins is a proprietor of East Caribbean Printers, located at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Estate, Basseterre .

In commenting on the end of her tenure as Cabinet Secretary Mrs Huggins said “I move on with no regrets and I am looking forward with God’s grace to returning to do the things I really love doing.” Mrs Huggins is well known for her love of plants and nature and is a widely regarded Horticulturists

“Mrs Josephine Huggins has been an exemplary servant of the people of St.Kitts and Nevis. My administration benefitted tremendously from her experience, commitment, dilligience, dedication, efficiency and guidance. She was the ideal person given her knowledge and experience and coming from a private sector background to help guide us through the last 7 years. I thank her for her yeoman service to our country and the tower of strength she was to me as Prime Minister and to the cabinet. Her role was an awesome responsibility and she rose to the occasion. I wish her god’s continued guidance and blessings in all her future endevours,” declared former Prime Minister and National Leader of the Peoples Labour Party Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris