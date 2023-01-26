

(Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 25 2023):

The Department of Agriculture, St. Kitts in collaboration with Caribbean Chemicals and

Agencies Limited in Trinidad, is this week hosting a three day workshop for farmers and

technical staff dubbed, “The Crop Protection Symposium”.

The workshop which began on Wednesday, 25th January is being facilitated by Technical Sales

Agronomist of Caribbean Chemicals and Agencies Ltd, Kennedy Paul and focuses on new

developments in all aspects of plant protection. During the opening of the workshop which is

being held in the Large Conference Room at the Department of Agriculture Mr. Paul who has

also been operating as a Technical Sales Consultant for the company over the last seven years

explained that he has been tasked with the responsibility of educating farmers about the most

suitable methods of pest and disease management.

“I hope to help them to identify common pest and insect problems in St. Kitts and Nevis and

basically recommend best practices or suggest best practices for managing those pests effectively

and also in a sustainable manner”, Paul explained.

He said the workshop which is scheduled to end on Friday, 27th January 2023 will wrap up with

a practical session to better educate the staff at the Department. The Technical Sales Agronomist

added that this training can help the Department provide further assistance to farmers.

Paul said, “We are having a more technical session for the extension staff where we will go a lot

more in depth in terms of the pesticide resistance tolerance etc. So the last day of the three-day

symposium which will be on Friday will be for the technical staff which is the extension staff.

We will be going a lot more in depth and teach them which pesticides are best to use so they are

better able to recommend the correct pesticides to the farmers.”

The Plant Protection Symposium will cover topics such as Invasive Pests Identification, The

Practice of Integrated Pest Management and Plant Protection in Organic Farming, Protection of

Environment and several other areas of focus.

The workshop is also being offered to staff at the Department of Agriculture on Nevis.

