Extreme Weather Conditions Cause Cruise Ships To Turn Back Leaving Many Vendors Unhappy in Antigua

January 10, 2020

High waves and strong winds forced the cancellation of three mega cruise ship in Antigua & Barbuda today.

The ship’s agent said the Anthem of the Seas, Norwegian Dawn and Crown Princess made several unsuccessful attempts to dock at the harbour.

The Anthem of the Seas alone had 4108 passengers and this disappointed many hopeful tourism stakeholders.

“it’s a hard hit for all involved, since those ships had high tour numbers,” a post in the meteorology chat room acknowledges.

One woman, reporting from a beach that is a popular tourist hangout, is extremely disappointed with how the day has turned out.

“So, three big, economically viable ships canceled docking today, which has resulted in big losses to our country,” she said.

“Taxi drivers, restaurant businesses, beach vendors, and a whole list of tourism stakeholders are feeling the effects of these cancellations,” she says.

Reportedly, waves as high as 11 feet are being experienced, while, on land, storm-force winds of more than 40 miles per hour have led the MET Office to issue a high wind advisory to be in effect tomorrow.